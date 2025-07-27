Allianz Life Says Majority Of Customers’ Data Stolen In Breach
Allianz has begun reaching out to individuals affected by the breach and disclosed it in a filing with the Maine attorney general’s office.
Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America said it suffered a system breach on July 16 that affected a majority of its 1.4 million customers.
A “malicious threat actor” gained access to a third-party, cloud-based system used by Allianz and obtained personally identifiable data related to the majority of customers as well as financial professionals and some employees, the insurer said in an emailed statement.
“We took immediate action to contain and mitigate the issue and notified the FBI,” Allianz Life said, adding that it saw no evidence the hacker gained access to the company’s network or any other systems.
