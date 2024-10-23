Allcargo Terminals Invests In Haryana Orbital Rail Corp To Expand Business

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. has made an investment in the Haryana Orbital Rail Corp. to further the development of multi-modal logistics parks and inland container depots, it said in an exchange filing. This initiative is poised to enhance ATL's logistics capabilities in North India, which is rapidly becoming a critical hub for trade and transport, it said.

The investment involves ATL acquiring a 7.6% stake in HORCL for Rs 115 crore, with an additional commitment to invest Rs 22.8 crore, by subscribing to equity shares in the future. This funding will be primarily sourced through long-term debt.

The HORCL project aims to develop a new electrified double broad gauge rail line connecting Palwal to Sonipat. This rail line will connect with the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Indian Railways, particularly benefiting industries and trade activities in the National Capital Region.