"Allcargo Terminals Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its container freight volumes in June, according to an exchange filing on BSE.Container freight volumes stood at 55.9 '000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units, a 6% month-on-month rise, the filing said. The company attributed the increase in volume to an increase in port volumes and its prominent presence and client relationships.NDTV Profit reported that Allcargo Gati Ltd., a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics Ltd., had raised Rs 169.28 crore through a qualified institutional placement on July 2. The issue price was Rs 101 per equity share.Shares of Allcargo Terminals closed 0.60% higher at Rs 50.70 per share, compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.