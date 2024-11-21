Allcargo Group's Ravi Jakhar Expects Restructuring To Boost Growth Of Express Unit

The express business of Allcargo Group is set to witness a double-digit growth and gain market share after the recent restructuring of various divisions, according to Ravi Jakhar, chief strategy officer of the group.

Last year, the group had announced restructuring of the Allcargo Logistics and Allcargo Gati businesses under which the international supply chain unit will be demerged into a separate entity named Allcargo ECU Ltd.

“Express business and the contract logistics business would come under the resulting entity, Allcargo Logistics (post ISC demerger), which will benefit from combined synergies,” the company had said in a press release dated Dec. 21, 2023.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Jakhar said that the express business will gain market share due to the restructuring arrangement.

“On the express business, I would say we would gain market share, which means that we would outgrow the business growth that we witnessed by the industry,” he predicted.

The top executive guided for a double-digit growth for the express business in the upcoming quarters.