Allcargo Gati Elevates Deepak Pareek To Chief Financial Officer

"Deepak's wealth of experience across finance makes him a valuable addition to Allcargo Gati's leadership team. As Allcargo Gati enters the next phase of growth, his expertise will play a critical role in driving the financial model and efficiency," said Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.