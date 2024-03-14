Future Gaming: All You Need To Know About The Single Biggest Electoral Bond Donor

Coimbatore-based Future Gaming, a major lottery distributor, has emerged as the biggest single donor to political parties via the electoral bond route, donating as much as Rs 1,368 crore.

The company, registered as Future Gaming And Hotel Services Pvt., was set up in 1991. It was founded by Santiago Martin, known as the 'Lottery King' of India.

According to Future's website, Martin started off in the lottery business at the age of 13, where "he had managed to develop and secure a vast marketing network of the buyers and sellers of lotteries all over India."

In the south, the company operated under a subsidiary, Martin Karnataka, whereas in the north-east, it opened Martin Sikkim Lottery.

The company claims a workforce of over 1,000 employees across 13 states where lotteries are legal, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. In Nagaland and Sikkim, Future is the sole distributor of the popular ‘Dear Lottery’.

Though registered in Tamil Nadu, the state, under then-Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, banned lotteries in 2003, but Martin moved most of his business to Karnataka and Kerala.

After his success with the lottery, Martin diversified into real estate, construction, textiles and hospitality. He also set up businesses in Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

According to Future's website, Martin was also the Consul General for Liberia, where he also set up a lottery industry.

He is also the President of the All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries, a lobby of lottery distributors, stockists and agents.