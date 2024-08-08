All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 9

The Nifty August futures are down 1.01% to 24,136 at a premium of 19 points, with open interest down by 1.01%.

Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.3% to 50,205 at a premium of 49 points, while its open interest is down by 0.4%.

The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.

For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.