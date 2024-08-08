All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 9
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock options, stock futures and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,626.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 577.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 31,940 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 17,148 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 61,241 crore, while they sold Rs 1,825 crore in stock options, Rs 10,224 crore in stock futures and index futures worth Rs 2,943 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are down 1.01% to 24,136 at a premium of 19 points, with open interest down by 1.01%.
Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.3% to 50,205 at a premium of 49 points, while its open interest is down by 0.4%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,242 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 31,034 crore a day earlier—to Rs 29,792 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 102 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 15,410 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,308 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.25 from the previous day's 1.44.