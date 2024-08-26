NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAlembic Pharmaceuticals Secures USFDA Approval For Generic Treatment Of Scalp Psoriasis
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Secures USFDA Approval For Generic Treatment Of Scalp Psoriasis

The company has been granted final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Betamethasone Valerate Foam.

26 Aug 2024, 07:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alembic Pharma API plant in Gujarat (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Alembic Pharma API plant in Gujarat (Source: Company website)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said on Monday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic medication for treating moderate-to-severe scalp psoriasis.

The company has been granted final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Betamethasone Valerate Foam. This generic product is therapeutically equivalent to Luxiq Foam (0.12%), produced by Norvium Bioscience, LLC.

Betamethasone valerate foam is a topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' stock rose as much as 5.14% during the day to Rs 1,157.90 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.52% lower at Rs 1,095.55 per share, as compared with a 0.76% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 46.05% in the last 12 months and 43.04% year-to-date.

(With Inputs From PTI)

