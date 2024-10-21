Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA Approval For Generic Diltiazem Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules used to treat hypertension. The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration is for the abbreviated new drug application Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules of strengths 120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg, the company said in a statement.