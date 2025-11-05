Alembic Pharma Eyes 18-20% Ebitda Margins Driven By Production Ramp-Up, New Launches

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is targeting to raise its Ebitda margins to 18-20% over the next couple of years, according to the company’s Managing Director, Pranav Amin. The company is hopeful of improving its margins due to enhanced capacity and production ramp-up in the second half of the current financial year.

“We're doing pretty okay on capacities. Some are completely full, while others are ramping up. The other plants will ramp up as well in the second half. And that is why you will see a margin improvement, not just the second half, but moving forward from the current 17% Ebitda margins. I believe that over the next couple of years, we will inch closer to the 18, 19, 20% kind of margins,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

He highlighted the company's strategic focus on international generics, cost efficiencies, and a rich product pipeline to drive future expansion.

“We have guidance for capex of about Rs 400 crore. Most of this was either maintenance or de-bottlenecking,” he said.