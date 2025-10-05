Alakh Pandey Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Wealth Surge, Joins Hurun India Rich List

Alakh Pandey, the founder of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has overtaken Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in terms of personal wealth.

Notably, the PhysicsWallah recently filed updated documents to SEBI for a Rs 3,820 crore initial public offering. The company will raise up to Rs 3,100 crore via a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 720 crore via an offer for sale.

Pandey surpassed Khan following a 223% increase that brought his net worth to Rs 14,510 crore. In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth rose to Rs 12,490 crore this year, marking his debut in the billionaire club. Pandey’s meteoric rise has earned him a spot on the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

PhysicsWallah narrowed its net losses to Rs 243 crore in FY25, down from Rs 1,131 crore the previous year. Revenue also saw a sharp rise, climbing to Rs 2,886 crore from Rs 1,940 crore, underscoring its growing market dominance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s entry into the billionaire club comes on the back of a 71% increase in his net worth compared to 2024, as per NDTV. His financial success was fueled by Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned with his wife Gauri Khan, which reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY23. Additionally, his blockbuster film Jawan contributed significantly, grossing Rs 640.25 crore domestically and Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, NDTV further added.