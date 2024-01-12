Al Gore, James Bell To Leave Apple Board; Wanda Austin Joining

Apple also disclosed the latest compensation details for Cook and other executives. While Cook’s target pay for 2023 was $49 million — about half of the $99 million he received in 2022 — his total ended up coming in at $63.2 million. About $47 million of that came from stock awards, which were higher than the projection because Apple exceeded its internal financial targets for net sales and operating income. For 2024, Cook’s target compensation from equity is increasing to $50 million.