Akums Drugs Bags Patent For Sickle Cell Disease Management Drug

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals announced on Friday that it has received a patent for a formulation for sickle cell disease treatment.

The company has received a patent for its room-temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea (a formulation aimed at managing SCD) from the India patent office.

"Our constant endeavour is to work on affordable medicines for orphan drugs and reduce dependency on imported medicines, ensuring patient safety from rare diseases with timely and necessary treatment," Akums Managing Director Sanjeev Jain said in a statement.

SCD, a genetic blood disorder, leads to serious health complications such as anaemia, frequent episodes of pain and other debilitating symptoms that affect millions worldwide, especially in India and Africa.

Akums said its formulation will come at a fraction of the cost of imported Hydroxyurea solution.

