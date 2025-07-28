Akshay Kumar's Mumbai Property Deals See Bollywood Star Cash In Over Rs 7 Crore

Bollywood's beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, known for his blockbuster performances, has just pulled a savvy real estate move. The superstar recently offloaded two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a Rs 7.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. These back-to-back transactions were finalised in June 2025.

The properties are within Oberoi Realty’s sprawling 25-acre "Sky City," a sought-after residential haven. Kumar’s first unit, a spacious 1,101 sq. ft. apartment with two parking spaces, has fetched the star Rs 5.75 crore. Purchased for Rs 3.02 crore in 2017, this sale came with an impressive 90% appreciation.

The second property, a 252 sq. ft. unit, was an even sweeter deal as it was sold for Rs 1.35 crore, with a 99% surge from its 2017 purchase price of Rs. 67.90 lakh.