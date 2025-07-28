Akshay Kumar's Mumbai Property Deals See Bollywood Star Cash In Over Rs 7 Crore
The superstar recently offloaded two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a Rs 7.10 crore.
Bollywood's beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, known for his blockbuster performances, has just pulled a savvy real estate move. The superstar recently offloaded two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a Rs 7.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. These back-to-back transactions were finalised in June 2025.
The properties are within Oberoi Realty’s sprawling 25-acre "Sky City," a sought-after residential haven. Kumar’s first unit, a spacious 1,101 sq. ft. apartment with two parking spaces, has fetched the star Rs 5.75 crore. Purchased for Rs 3.02 crore in 2017, this sale came with an impressive 90% appreciation.
The second property, a 252 sq. ft. unit, was an even sweeter deal as it was sold for Rs 1.35 crore, with a 99% surge from its 2017 purchase price of Rs. 67.90 lakh.
Borivali East, with its connectivity via the Western Express Highway, suburban rail, and Metro Line, and proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, continues to be a real estate hotspot in Mumbai backed by staggering appreciation rates.
Oberoi Sky City itself is a buzzing hub, with Square Yards Data Intelligence reporting 100 sales registrations worth Rs 428 crore between August 2024 and July 2025, and an average resale price of Rs 47,800 per sq. ft.
Further, the Bachchan family, including Amitabh and Abhishek, has also invested in multiple properties in the same project in May 2024. Akshay Kumar, is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, continues to prove his success extends beyond the silver screen, with this million-dollar maneuver of real estate as well.