Akasa Has Enough Pilots; Will Ensure There Are No Cancellations: CEO

"We have plenty of pilots. We have given numbers like 700 in the past. I don't think this is something from an Akasa perspective people need to worry about because we have got this plan in place where we have pilots not just for our current set of aircraft but we have got pilots for the foreseeable future in terms of growth," Dube told PTI at the sidelines of a CII event.