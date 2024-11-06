Akasa Air's Loss Widens To Rs 1,670.06 Crore In Fiscal 2023-24

Akasa Air saw its loss widen to Rs 1,670.06 crore in the financial year ended March 2024 even as the airline's total income jumped to Rs 3,144.38 crore during the same period. The airline, which has been flying for over two years, had a loss after tax of Rs 744.53 crore in 2022-23, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.