Akasa Air To Fly From Bengaluru To Phuket, Thailand From Oct. 1

<div class="paragraphs"><p> The new route builds on Akasa Air's recently introduced daily direct service between Mumbai and Phuket. (Photo: Akasa Air/X)</p></div>
The new route builds on Akasa Air's recently introduced daily direct service between Mumbai and Phuket. (Photo: Akasa Air/X)
Akasa Air announced on Tuesday daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru with Phuket in Thailand, from Oct. 1.

The new route builds on Akasa Air's recently introduced daily direct service between Mumbai and Phuket, stated a press release issued by the airlines.

From Bengaluru, the flight will depart daily at 6.25 am and reach Phuket at 12.40 pm. From Phuket, daily flights will depart from 1.40 pm and reach Bengaluru at 4.40 pm.

Bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air's website www.akasaair.com.

