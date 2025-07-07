ADVERTISEMENT
Akasa Air Partners With GMR Aero Technic For Base Maintenance Of Boeing 737 MAX Planes
Currently, the airline has 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes.
Akasa Air has entered into a three-year agreement with GMR Aero Technic for base maintenance and support for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.
"Under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake scheduled base maintenance checks for Akasa Air's fleet at its state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility, located within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park in Hyderabad," the carrier said in a release on Monday.
Akasa Air, which started services in August 2022, connects 23 domestic and 5 international cities. It has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, powered by LEAP-1B engines.
