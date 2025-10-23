Akasa Air Crew Restrains A Passenger For Misconduct In Delhi-Bound Flight

An Akasa Air crew physically restrained a passenger in a Delhi-bound flight for unruly behaviour, according to news reports. The incident happened on Monday in flight QP 1599 flying up from Bengaluru.

The airline said that the crew has taken the step in accordance with the standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of other passengers. A spokesperson confirmed the incident, according to India Today.

Reportedly, the flyer was inebriated and started a ruckus after it engaged in a verbal argument with a co-passenger. After this, Akasa Air crew asked him to alight from the flight at the Bengaluru airport, as per the news report.

He refused to alight from the flight, so crew members called security personnel. Then the flyer got into a verbal argument with the security personnel as well. At the end, CSIF personnel has to take him out of the aircraft physically, as per news report.

The spokesperson said that Akasa Air stands firm for its zero tolerance for unruly behaviour policy.

"An incident of unruly behaviour involving a passenger took place on Akasa Air flight QP 1599 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 20th, 2025. Our crew managed the unruly passenger, following the required safety protocols in line with our policies to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers," Times of India reported, quoting the spokesperson.