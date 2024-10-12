Ajmera Realty & Infra Second Quarter Sale Bookings Up To Rs 254 Crore

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.'s sale bookings grew marginally by 1% to Rs 254 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year on strong demand for residential properties.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 252 crore in the year-ago period.

The sale bookings rose 18% to Rs 560 crore during April-September period of 2024-25 from Rs 476 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.