Ajmera Realty Banks On New Projects To Drive Growth In Next Two Quarters Of FY26

Real estate player Ajmera Group expects to see strong growth in the next two quarters of the current financial year, backed by project launches.

Earlier, these projects were delayed due to regulatory approvals, according to the company’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dhaval Ajmera.

The Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. specialises in real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on July 24, Ajmera said that the company’s revenue guidance of Rs 1,600 crore for FY26 remains intact. With key clearances expected soon, the company anticipates improved pre-sales and stronger performance in the upcoming quarters.

“A few of our projects, two or three of our main ones, were getting delayed due to regulatory approvals. Fortunately, one or two projects have moved forward. We’re hopeful of getting those cleared soon. We are looking at the September and December quarters to see good numbers coming in from these projects,” Ajmera said.