Ajmera Realty Banks On New Projects To Drive Growth In Next Two Quarters Of FY26
The Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. specialises in real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru.
Real estate player Ajmera Group expects to see strong growth in the next two quarters of the current financial year, backed by project launches.
Earlier, these projects were delayed due to regulatory approvals, according to the company’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dhaval Ajmera.
Speaking to NDTV Profit on July 24, Ajmera said that the company’s revenue guidance of Rs 1,600 crore for FY26 remains intact. With key clearances expected soon, the company anticipates improved pre-sales and stronger performance in the upcoming quarters.
“A few of our projects, two or three of our main ones, were getting delayed due to regulatory approvals. Fortunately, one or two projects have moved forward. We’re hopeful of getting those cleared soon. We are looking at the September and December quarters to see good numbers coming in from these projects,” Ajmera said.
He also outlined that the company delivered its best quarterly performance in five years during Q1FY26, covering the April to June period. While advanced sales were slightly lower due to pending project approvals, overall sales and collections remained strong.
On margin pressure, Ajmera said it’s due to minor cost increases but emphasised the improvement in overall PAT margins. “This has been our highest quarter in the last five years. Overall, the company’s performance has been strong, with very good PAT margins and sales. It’s encouraging that we’ve seen a 20% increase, so overall, things are looking positive. The real estate market is also in a good position right now,” he said, expressing optimism about the remaining quarters of FY26.
On DLF’s entry into the Mumbai market, Ajmera noted that it is a constructive addition as DLF is known for bringing landmark projects that diversify offerings.
In Q1FY26, the company reported total revenue of Rs 259.6 crore, up 32% from Rs 196.2 crore a year ago. Ebitda rose 19% to Rs 79.3 crore in the June quarter from Rs 66.7 crore in Q1FY25. Its Ebitda margin stood at 30.56%, down 346 basis points from 34.02% a year ago. Profit after tax increased 20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 39.4 crore from Rs 32.8 crore.
Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. shares closed at Rs 896.15 apiece, up 0.41%, on the NSE, compared to the benchmark Nifty50 settling at 0.63% lower at 25,062.1.