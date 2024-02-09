Airtel Payments Bank Sees Spike In New Customers Applying For Bank Accounts, FASTag

Speaking about the performance and operational metrics of Airtel Payments Bank, Biswas told PTI, "All our digital products, be it customers who have an account applying for fixed deposit, be it new customers applying online for bank account or customers applying for FASTag, all are 5-7 times the January rates. This has happened over the last few days."

The online application for digital products such as savings bank account and FASTag products has grown 5-7 times in last few days, according to Biswas.