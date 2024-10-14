Bharti Airtel Arm Partners With Zscaler To Introduce Airtel Secure Digital Internet

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s B2B arm, Airtel Business, announced on Monday that it has partnered with Zscaler to launch Airtel Secure Digital Internet. It is a fully managed zero-trust architecture-based solution designed to protect enterprises from a wide range of cyber threats, according to an exchange filing.

The ‘Airtel Secure Digital Internet’ solution to help strengthen enterprise cybersecurity. It is a fully managed solution that integrates Airtel’s internet leased line connectivity with Zscaler’s cloud security technology and security service edge technology, as well as Zscaler internet access to provide advanced security features such as comprehensive threat protection, SSL inspection, a cloud firewall, and secure access to cloud applications.

The solution is built on the core principle of ‘never trust, always verify the user, device, and network’. It will enable enterprises in India to navigate the complexities of the digital world by leveraging its unique capabilities in an effective, scalable, and cost-efficient manner, the filing said.