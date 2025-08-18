Airtel Users Report Outages; Say Unable To Make Calls, Access Mobile Data

On platforms where users discussed the outage, many said that calls were failing despite being in areas with normally good coverage.

"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel Care said in response to a post on X.

The Downdetector website's live outage map shows cluster of complaints from across the country, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

"Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. Significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully,“ an Airtel spokesperson said.