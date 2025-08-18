Airtel Users Report Outages; Say Unable To Make Calls, Access Mobile Data
An Airtel spokesperson acknowledged that customers in Delhi-NCR were experiencing "some voice calling issues".
Several users of Bharti Airtel reported network outages on Monday. The users were facing issues with mobile data and voice services.
As 4:54 p.m. outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded over 3,470 reports of service disruption from Airtel users. Out of the total complaints, 72% were related to issues on mobile phone.
On platforms where users discussed the outage, many said that calls were failing despite being in areas with normally good coverage.
"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel Care said in response to a post on X.
The Downdetector website's live outage map shows cluster of complaints from across the country, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.
"Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. Significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully,“ an Airtel spokesperson said.
Some Jio Users Too Report Outage
A significantly lower count of Jio users took to Downdetector to report outages. Around 55% were facing issues with mobile internet, 33% with JioFiber and 12% claimed receiving no signal on their devices.
The complaints started coming in after 4 p.m., according to Downdetector.
Jio has released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. "The only problem observed was in calls made by Jio numbers to a specific impacted network customers, due to downtime on that network’s end. This did not affect Jio customers calling within the Jio network or connecting to any other networks," shared Jio in an official statement on Tuesday.
As per the official statement, Jio network was operating normally throughout the day with no operational issues. "All Jio-to-Jio calls and calls from Jio to other non-impacted networks have been working seamlessly," it added.
"We assure our customers that the Jio network continues to perform optimally, and services remain fully available," shared Jio official.