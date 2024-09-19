Airtel Business Teams Up With Cisco To Launch Airtel SD-Branch To Enhance Enterprise Networking

Airtel Business, the B2B division of Bharti Airtel, has announced a partnership with Cisco to introduce Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch, a comprehensive cloud-based network solution designed to streamline enterprise networking.

Airtel SD-Branch aims to provide organisations with a centralised platform for managing complex network needs across multiple branch locations. Leveraging Cisco Meraki’s cloud-first technology, this new service simplifies network management, enhances application performance, and offers improved security for businesses operating in diverse sectors such as retail, education, banking, and healthcare, the company said in an exchange filing.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, stated, "The service is crafted to prioritise core business outcomes over IT management. This will provide customers with a simplified network solution that scales effortlessly, enabling users to access business applications with enhanced performance and security"

Daisy Chitalpilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC, emphasised the need for robust network infrastructure in today’s distributed work environment. She noted, "Our partnership with Airtel aims to empower enterprises with a platform solution that delivers a unified, agile and secure experience across multiple locations, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world."

The Airtel SD-Branch solution addresses the challenges of modern workplaces, where employees access company networks from various unmanaged devices. Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index reports that 92% of companies in India face risks from employees using personal devices to access company platforms.

Equipped with features such as central network management, intuitive dashboards, automated processes, and advanced analytics, the Airtel SD-Branch allows businesses to tailor their network solutions to specific needs. The subscription-based model offers the flexibility to scale networks as required, ensuring organisations can efficiently manage their branch networks, the company said in the exchange filing.