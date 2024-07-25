Airtel Africa Posts Profit In Q1 Amid Finance Cost Reductions

Airtel Africa Plc reported a profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Its net profit stood at $31 million, compared to a loss of $151 million in the same period last year.

The loss last year was due to a sharp fall in finance costs, but quarterly revenues fell year-on-year, stung by currency devaluation in Nigeria.

The telecom company's operating profit fell 27% to $335 million in the first quarter.

Its revenue also dipped 16% year-on-year to $1,156 million during the quarter. In constant currency terms, it grew 19% to $1,172 million during the period.

Overall, average revenue per user rose 9.3% year over year. This growth was on the back of data ARPU growth of 9.6% and mobile money ARPU increase of 8.8% in constant currency.