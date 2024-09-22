Airport Lounge Access: DreamFolks Works To Restore Temporary Airport Lounge Disruptions Across India

DreamFolks Services Ltd. acknowledged ongoing temporary disruptions affecting airport lounge access across India and emphasised that they are actively collaborating with partners to identify root causes and implement swift solutions in a media statement on Sunday.

In the statement, DreamFolks reassured clients and passengers that all contractual agreements remain intact, emphasising their compliance with obligations and commitment to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

"Our top priority is to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," the company stated, highlighting the essential role its services play in the airport ecosystem.

The disruptions follow a statement from Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., which indicated that passengers nationwide have been experiencing issues accessing airport lounges due to DreamFolks' service suspension.

DreamFolks recently expanded its portfolio to include golf lounges, railway lounges, and highway lounges across India.

In light of the current challenges, DreamFolks expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from its clients. "Together, we are committed to maintaining and growing our position as a leader in the travel services industry," they stated.

As the situation evolves, both DreamFolks and AAHL remain focused on resolving the disruptions to ensure that passengers can continue to enjoy seamless access to airport lounges.