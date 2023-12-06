Airlines To Retain $5.45 On Average For Every Passenger Carried, Says IATA Chief

Walsh, the Director General of IATA, said that considering the major losses of recent years, the $25.7 billion net profit expected in 2024 is a tribute to aviation's resilience and that the speed of the recovery has been extraordinary, but it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. "Industry profits must be put into proper perspective. While the recovery is impressive, a net profit margin of 2.7% is far below what investors in almost any other industry would accept. Of course, many airlines are doing better than that average, and many are struggling. But there is something to be learned from the fact that, on average, airlines will retain just $5.45 for every passenger carried. That's about enough to buy a basic 'grande latte' at a London Starbucks. "But, it is far too little to build a future that is resilient to shocks for a critical global industry on which 3.5% of GDP depends and from which 3.05 million people directly earn their livelihoods," Walsh said in a release.