Airlines Could Save Up To Rs 180 Crore With Eastern Cross Taxiways, Says DIAL CEO

There can be savings of Rs 150 to Rs 180 crore for airlines by using the ECT, he said.

The ECT, which is 2.1 km long and can accommodate wide-body aircraft, will reduce the time spent on the tarmac by passengers after landing and before take-off of their flights. It was inaugurated on July 14.

Citing back of the envelope calculations, Jaipuriar said DIAL has made an estimation of how many aircraft will be using the ECT and how much of travel time will be reduced.