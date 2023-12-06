Airline Industry To Record $25.7 Billion Net Profit In 2024: IATA

'The airline industry net profit is expected to reach $25.7 billion in 2024 (2.7% net profit margin). That will be a slight improvement over 2023, which is expected to show a $23.3 billion net profit (2.6% net profit margin),' IATA said, while releasing its review of 2023 and outlook for 2024 here.

The cargo volume is expected to be higher at 61 million tonnes next year compared to 58 million tonnes in 2023.