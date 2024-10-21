Hoax Bomb Threats: Change In Rules, No-Flyer List, Legislative Action—What Aviation Minister Said

Amid a dramatic and unprecedented surge in the number of hoax threats issued to Indian carriers, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said a series of measures were being planned to crack down on the menace.

The government is mulling changes in rules and regulations to take severe action against miscreants issuing hoax threats to airlines, Naidu said. This includes a likely amendment in the Aircraft Security Rules, the minister said.

"We want to ensure that once the perpetrators behind the bomb hoax calls are caught, they are put on the 'no-fly list'. For this, we need to amend the Aircraft Security Rules," Naidu told reporters in New Delhi. Those added to the no-fly list are barred from flying through any domestic or international carrier.

The move to put those behind the hoax calls on no-fly list will "strengthen our fight" against such miscreants, the minister said.

Around 100 flights, including those on domestic and international routes, received bomb hoax threats over the past one week. At least eight of these flights were diverted, Naidu said.