Airfares Under Radar: DGCA Seeks Data From IndiGo, Air India, Others After December Chaos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has mandated prominent Indian airlines, such as Akasa, IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, to provide data regarding the average fare charged, news agency Reuters reported, citing an official document.

The DGCA wrote to these airlines asking them for the average fares on economy and premium seats for the routes they operated on Dec. 1–15.

This development comes after IndiGo's mass cancellation of flights in December, citing complications with the implementation of the new rostering norms mandated by the Centre, along with weather and tech-infrastructure-related roadblocks.

The details were requested at the behest of the Competition Commission of India so it could analyze airfare patterns during the disruption, according to a government source cited by Reuters.

The email sent by authorities to airlines also asked them to send "fare data on affected routes" during the disruptions.