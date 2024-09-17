Airfare Increase Unconnected To Airport Charge Rise, Global Body Says

Over the next two decades, 9 out of the top 10 fastest-growing aviation markets will be in the Asia Pacific region, with India being the second fastest-growing market, according to the grouping.

"Airports are highly infrastructure-intensive businesses, with their cost structures dominated by significant fixed costs for the operation and upkeep of essential infrastructure such as runways, taxiways, aprons, parking stands, and terminal buildings. As passenger numbers continue to grow, these fixed costs become even more critical to address," Baronci said.