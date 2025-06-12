Airbus Sees Global Aircraft Fleet Doubling By 2044, Led By India

Airbus SE predicted the global commercial aircraft fleet will double in size to almost 50,000 planes over the next 20 years, spurred by rapid growth in markets like India, where a rising middle class increasingly takes to air travel.

The global in-service fleet will swell by 24,480 units to 49,210 aircraft in 2044, Airbus predicted in its latest global market forecast that includes both its own planes and those of rivals like Boeing Co. Most of the growth will come from single-aisle aircraft like the Airbus A320 family or Boeing’s 737, which form the backbone of many airlines’ fleets, Airbus said.

India’s domestic network will be the fastest growing aviation market over the next two decades, while China will be the biggest by capacity by then, the plane manufacturer said. Globally, Airbus expects passenger traffic to advance 3.6% a year over the long term, with traffic to the Middle East acting as another key growth driver.

Commercial aircraft are among the longest-cycle industrial products, giving Airbus and Boeing insight into travel trends stretching out decades. Airbus issued its latest outlook against a backdrop of tense global trade negotiations that threaten to complicate the movement of planes and their parts, potentially denting output and jet deliveries.