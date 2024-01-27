Airbus Hunts For Delivery Slots To Win Over Key Boeing Customer

Airbus would have to pay a premium to reclaim any sold-out A321neo jets, and securing enough planes in a severely tight market would be a complicated undertaking, meaning that any displacement of Boeing’s order would be a tough act to pull off. And United, once owned by aviation pioneer William Boeing, still buys its aircraft primarily from the US planemaker. The airline gave the Max 10 a critical endorsement as its launch customer, and has committed to buy 277 of what will be Boeing’s largest narrowbody, with options for 200 more.