Airbus Board To Hold Annual Strategy Meet In Delhi, To Meet Top Indian Officials

Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, is reportedly set to hold its annual strategy meet in Delhi this week for the first time. According to The Economic Times, Airbus directors will meet top Indian government officials, as well as executives from IndiGo and Air India — its two largest customers in the country.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign, which is pushing to global aerospace firms to move beyond selling into India and begin manufacturing in the country.

With Indian carriers having ordered over 1,500 aircraft, the pressure is mounting on Airbus to expand its local footprint.

Traditionally, such board meetings are held in Europe or in countries where Airbus already has an established manufacturing presence, such as China, where it operates a final assembly line for A320 jets. The last such meeting outside Europe was held in China in 2018.

"We continue to further integrate India into our global value chain. This visit will serve to reinforce our commitment, cementing Airbus’ role as a reliable partner of India," an Airbus spokesperson quoted in the report.