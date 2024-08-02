Airbnb, International Financial Crimes Body Partner To Battle Scams

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Thursday said it has partnered with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators to help consumers book safely online and avoid travel scams.

"When it comes to booking on Airbnb, we encourage our guests to only communicate, book and pay on the platform, where we have secure processes and support like Aircover in place to help protect against scams and ensure issues are rare," Airbnb General Manager India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said in a statement.

This comes from a new consumer research, commissioned by Airbnb, which showed that Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to admit to having fallen for a scam with victims losing on average Rs 1,02,233.