Air Sahara To Kingfisher: The Rise And Fall Of India's Defunct Airlines

The recent crisis linked to massive IndiGo flight cancellations has renewed the debate on the ill effects of monopoly in India’s aviation industry. With nearly 63% market under its command, IndiGo faced greater challenges in adopting the new flight duty norms, compared to other airlines.

This resulted in widespread disruptions of IndiGo flights across India between Dec. 2 and 6, totalling nearly 2,000 cancellations. The chaos has sparked debate over IndiGo’s dominance in the domestic aviation sector and the challenges faced by aviation companies.

Currently, IndiGo and Air India (including Air India Express) control nearly 92% market share in the aviation industry.

IndiGo captured a dominant market share in the past few years with its focus on on-time performance and affordable ticket prices. In 2016, IndiGo’s share was at 40%, which has increased to around 63% currently. Its nearest rival, Air India, holds nearly 27% market share.

Over the years, India’s aviation sector has been facing multiple challenges, with several airlines vanishing from the skies. From Air Sahara to Kingfisher Airlines, nearly 10 major private airlines shut operations marred by multiple challenges like fierce competition, financial crisis and regulatory issues, among others.