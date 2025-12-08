Air Sahara To Kingfisher: The Rise And Fall Of India's Defunct Airlines
From Air Sahara to Kingfisher Airlines, nearly 10 major private airlines shut operations marred by multiple challenges like fierce competition, financial crisis and regulatory issues, among others.
The recent crisis linked to massive IndiGo flight cancellations has renewed the debate on the ill effects of monopoly in India’s aviation industry. With nearly 63% market under its command, IndiGo faced greater challenges in adopting the new flight duty norms, compared to other airlines.
This resulted in widespread disruptions of IndiGo flights across India between Dec. 2 and 6, totalling nearly 2,000 cancellations. The chaos has sparked debate over IndiGo’s dominance in the domestic aviation sector and the challenges faced by aviation companies.
Currently, IndiGo and Air India (including Air India Express) control nearly 92% market share in the aviation industry.
IndiGo captured a dominant market share in the past few years with its focus on on-time performance and affordable ticket prices. In 2016, IndiGo’s share was at 40%, which has increased to around 63% currently. Its nearest rival, Air India, holds nearly 27% market share.
Major Domestic Airlines That Vanished From Indian Skies
Air Sahara
Air Sahara was a major full-service Indian airline. It was expanding across northern India and internationally with Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. The airline was acquired by Jet Airways in 2007. It ultimately ceased operations alongside Jet Airways in April 2019, ending Air Sahara’s nearly three-decade-old legacy.
Air Deccan
In 2003, Air Deccan revolutionised the Indian travel industry by offering flights at train-like fares. It also connected smaller cities, but its rapid expansion strained the company's finances. It was acquired by Kingfisher Airlines in 2008, but its identity vanished when Kingfisher collapsed.
Paramount Airways
Paramount Airways was launched in 2005. It offered premium all-business-class flights. It used superior Embraer E170/190 aircraft, targeting southern business travellers. Despite its unique model, legal disputes, unpaid dues and financial mismanagement led to its licence suspension in 2010.
Kingfisher Airlines
Launched by Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines was synonymous with luxury travel, offering gourmet meals and top-tier service. However, high fuel costs, overspending and poor fleet planning led to its financial collapse. With unpaid salaries and massive dues, its licence was suspended in October 2012.
Jet Airways
Founded in 1993, Jet Airways became India’s leading private airline. It later acquired Air Sahara in 2007, but halted all operations in April 2019 due to factors like debt. Despite multiple attempts, the airline could not be revived. In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered its liquidation.
TruJet
TruJet, launched in 2015, focused exclusively on regional connectivity. However, the airline struggled with pandemic-related losses and other financial challenges. This led to its shutdown in February 2022.
Go First
Go First, formerly GoAir, operated since 2005 but collapsed in 2023 due to major engine supply issues. Its liabilities reached Rs 6,521 crore, eventually prompting the NCLT to order its liquidation in 2025.
Vistara
Vistara ceased operations in November 2024 after its merger with Air India. Founded in 2015, it was a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Similarly, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) was also merged into Air India Express after a consolidation exercise by the Tata Group.