Air Passenger Traffic Will Have Minimal Impact Of Grounding of 200 Aircraft: Report

Over time, there has been a noteworthy decrease in the delay of tariff order issuances within existing PPP concessions, reflecting a favourable regulatory environment for the airport sector, the ratings agency said.

'CareEdge Ratings believe that establishing parity in tariff computation method for major and non-major airports is essential to reduce delays following the privatisation of non-major airports,' CareEdge Ratings Associate Director Palak Vyas said.