Air India's Delhi-Bound San Francisco Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia Over Technical Issue

A Delhi-bound Air India plane from San Francisco had to make a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday, due to the flight crew flagging a technical issue during the journey.

Flight AI174 landed safely in Mongolia, while heading to Delhi via Kolkata, and underwent the necessary inspections.

An Air India spokesperson said that the airline regrets the inconvenience due to the unexpected scenario and stated that the safety of passengers and the crew was its highest priority.

"We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority." the spokesperson said.