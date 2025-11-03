Air India's Delhi-Bound San Francisco Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia Over Technical Issue
Flight AI174 landed safely in Mongolia, while heading to Delhi via Kolkata, and underwent the necessary inspections.
A Delhi-bound Air India plane from San Francisco had to make a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday, due to the flight crew flagging a technical issue during the journey.
An Air India spokesperson said that the airline regrets the inconvenience due to the unexpected scenario and stated that the safety of passengers and the crew was its highest priority.
"We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority." the spokesperson said.
The company further moved to modernise its fleet reporting that it has completed the retrofit of its 27 legacy A320 neo planes which now also have premium economy class seats.
The retrofit programme for these aircrafts, started in September 2024, as part of the loss-making Tata Group airline's broader $400 million attempt to modernise its entire legacy fleet.