Air India's A350 Bookings Open: Check Flight Schedule, Routes And Timings Here

The first Air India A350 flight is from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The plane will operate flights from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes. The A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents.

Bookings Open For Flights on January 22, 2024

AI 589: Bangalore to Mumbai from 07:05 am to 08:50 am

AI 589: Mumbai to Chennai from 10:05 am to 12:05 pm

AI 589: Chennai to Bangalore from 01:20 pm to 02:30 pm

AI 587: Bangalore to Chennai from 04.00 pm to 05.10 pm

AI 587: Chennai to Hyderabad from 06.30 pm to 07.40 pm

AI 587: Hyderabad to Bangalore from 09.10 pm to 10.20 pm

AI 868: Bangalore to Mumbai

AI 869: Delhi to Bangalore

Flight timings have been taken from the Air India website. They are subject to change as per their schedule.