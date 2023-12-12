Air India Unveils Manish Malhotra-Designed New Uniforms For Pilots And Cabin Crew; Watch Video
The new collection of uniforms designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for its cabin and cockpit crew will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months.
Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Tuesday unveiled new pilot and cabin crew uniforms. The airline said that the new uniforms are an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future.
These uniforms, envisioned by couturier Manish Malhotra and features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India.
Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future.
These uniforms, envisioned by Indiaâs leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours â red, aubergine and gold, representing theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Pt1YBdJlMN
Malhotra reminisced earlier years of Air India's uniform and said that it was exciting chance to create a new representation of India across the globe. He said he wanted to stay true to Air India roots while weaving in his own vision.
He started with exploring quintessential Indian hues - deep red, aubergine and gold creating intricate patterns inspired by iconic Air India windows which ascended to become the new Vista.
Manish Malhotra designed uniforms for over 10,000 Air India employees including the cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground personnel, and security staff.
In October 2023, Malhotra, had said that it was an honour to collaborate with Air India. He said, "Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance"
-with inputs from PTI
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “Air India’s crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra’s innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India’s future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation.”