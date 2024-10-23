Air India & Singapore Airlines Expand Codeshare Agreement to 51 Destinations

The partnership grants Air India access to 29 destinations on Singapore Airlines’ network. These include Australian cities such as Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, along with key Japanese destinations including Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo-Haneda, and Tokyo-Narita. South Korean cities like Busan and Seoul, as well as locations across Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are also part of the expanded network.

Air India already codeshares with Singapore Airlines on routes to Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Singapore Airlines passengers will be able to travel on Air India flights from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to 12 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These include:

Europe: Copenhagen, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, Birmingham, London-Gatwick, and London-Heathrow

Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh

Africa: Nairobi

South Asia: Colombo

The expanded codeshare flights will be available for booking through the airlines' respective platforms, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Air India and Singapore Airlines have been long-time partners, and with this expanded scope of our codeshare agreement, we are excited to offer our guests greater connectivity across Southeast Asia, the Far East, and Australasia,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India.

Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer of Singapore Airlines, added, “Adding Air India’s domestic network to our codeshare arrangements will offer our customers enhanced connectivity and convenience in India, a key market for the SIA Group.”