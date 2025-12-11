Air India Seals Interline Partnership With Scoot To Expand Reach Across Asia-Pacific

Air India has announced a new interline agreement with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, to strengthen connectivity across Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia and Singapore.

"Air India’s interline partnership with Scoot further strengthens its reach across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Australia via Singapore, enabling Air India guests to seamlessly access most of Scoot’s network with over 70 destinations across 18 countries in these regions," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

The new partnership has added the following destinations to Air India's network.