Air India Seals Interline Partnership With Scoot To Expand Reach Across Asia-Pacific
Air India has announced a new interline agreement with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, to strengthen connectivity across Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia and Singapore.
"Air India’s interline partnership with Scoot further strengthens its reach across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Australia via Singapore, enabling Air India guests to seamlessly access most of Scoot’s network with over 70 destinations across 18 countries in these regions," the airline said in a release on Thursday.
The new partnership has added the following destinations to Air India's network.
Macau SAR in China
Padang and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia
Kota Kinabalu
Kuching
Langkawi
Ipoh
Kuantan
Miri
Sibu
Malacca
Kota Bharu in Malaysia
Davao and Iloilo City in the Philippines
Koh Samui
Chiang Rai
Chiang Mai in Thailand
Nha Trang
Phu Quoc in Vietnam
Air India’s tie-up with Scoot will allow passengers flying from Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai to Singapore to connect to onward destinations across Scoot’s network, the operator added.
The carriers have also enabled through check-in for single-ticket bookings, ensuring passengers receive boarding passes for both flights at the origin and can transfer baggage to their final destination at Changi Airport, subject to local regulations, it further said.
"Asia Pacific remains the world’s fastest-growing region for aviation, with intra-regional air travel demand surging at significant rates," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. "Our new interline partnership with Scoot taps into that momentum, meeting the rising Indian traveller appetite for seamless access to far-flung corners of the continent - from Malaysia’s rainforests to Vietnam’s beaches and Indonesia’s emerging cities," he further added.