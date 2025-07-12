Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India, Boeing Respond To AAIB Preliminary Report
Air India confirmed receipt of the AAIB's preliminary report and reiterated its full cooperation with all stakeholders, including regulatory authorities.
Air India and Boeing have issued formal statements following the release of the preliminary investigation report into the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad.
“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” the airline said in a statement posted on X.
This comes after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released its initial findings on Saturday, detailing critical cockpit events and system failures that led to the fatal accident.
It confirmed receipt of the AAIB's preliminary report and reiterated its full cooperation with all stakeholders, including regulatory authorities. "Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB," it added.
Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, also expressed condolences and reaffirmed its cooperation. “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer,” the company said.
In a separate message, Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated: “I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.” Boeing further noted that it would defer all communication on specific findings to the AAIB, in accordance with ICAO’s Annex 13 protocols for accident investigation.
The AAIB’s 15-page report pointed to a sudden loss of thrust after both engines shut down within seconds of takeoff, triggered by a fuel cut-off. The switches controlling fuel flow were recorded as having moved to the 'CUTOFF' position just one second apart—without either pilot claiming responsibility.
Despite an attempt to restart the engines midair, only one responded partially, leaving the aircraft without sufficient thrust to remain airborne. The plane crashed outside the airport perimeter just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard.