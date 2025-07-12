Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India, Boeing Respond To AAIB Preliminary Report

Air India and Boeing have issued formal statements following the release of the preliminary investigation report into the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” the airline said in a statement posted on X.

This comes after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released its initial findings on Saturday, detailing critical cockpit events and system failures that led to the fatal accident.

It confirmed receipt of the AAIB's preliminary report and reiterated its full cooperation with all stakeholders, including regulatory authorities. "Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB," it added.