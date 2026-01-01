Air India Pilot Detained At Vancouver For Failing Breath Test Ahead Of Long-Haul Flight To Delhi
An Air India pilot was detained at Vancouver airport in Canada on Christmas Eve after allegations that he smelled of alcohol before operating a long-haul international flight, according to media reports.
The incident occurred on Dec. 23 and prompted immediate action by Canadian authorities, as well as internal probes by Air India and India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The pilot was scheduled to operate Air India flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna, an ultra long-haul service operated using a Boeing 777 aircraft. Such flights require four pilots, operating in two rotating sets of captain and co-pilot, in line with strict duty-time and fatigue regulations.
How the incident unfolded
According to the reports, the incident came to light after a staff member at Vancouver airport’s duty-free store raised concerns with local authorities. The staffer reportedly either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine being offered as part of festive promotions or detected the smell of alcohol while the pilot was purchasing a bottle.
Following the complaint, Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test. The pilot reportedly failed the test and was subsequently detained for further questioning. As a precautionary measure, he was immediately taken off the flight roster.
The aircraft was scheduled to depart Vancouver at around 3 p.m. local time. Despite the last-minute setback, Air India moved swiftly to limit passenger disruption by arranging a replacement pilot. However, the offloading of the crew member resulted in a delay to the flight.
The Vancouver–Delhi route via Vienna is one of Air India’s longest international services, making crew readiness and compliance with safety regulations particularly critical.
In an official statement, Air India confirmed the incident and reiterated its commitment to safety.
“In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities.”
The airline added that the pilot has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
The DGCA is also expected to review the incident as part of its oversight of flight safety and crew compliance.