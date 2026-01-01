Air India Pilot Detained At Vancouver For Failing Breath Test Ahead Of Long-Haul Flight To Delhi

According to the reports, the incident came to light after a staff member at Vancouver airport’s duty-free store raised concerns with local authorities. The staffer reportedly either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine being offered as part of festive promotions or detected the smell of alcohol while the pilot was purchasing a bottle.

Following the complaint, Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test. The pilot reportedly failed the test and was subsequently detained for further questioning. As a precautionary measure, he was immediately taken off the flight roster.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart Vancouver at around 3 p.m. local time. Despite the last-minute setback, Air India moved swiftly to limit passenger disruption by arranging a replacement pilot. However, the offloading of the crew member resulted in a delay to the flight.

The Vancouver–Delhi route via Vienna is one of Air India’s longest international services, making crew readiness and compliance with safety regulations particularly critical.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed the incident and reiterated its commitment to safety.

“In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities.”

The airline added that the pilot has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The DGCA is also expected to review the incident as part of its oversight of flight safety and crew compliance.