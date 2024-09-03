Air India Mobile App's New Feature To Give AI-Powered Real-Time Trip Updates
Air India has launched a new feature on its mobile app called ‘AEYE Vision,’ for enhancing passengers' experience with real-time trip updates. The feature will eliminate the need for manual data entry.
With the feature, users can point their phone camera at their boarding pass, baggage tag, or ticket to instantly access relevant trip details within the app, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
The feature is accessible on the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app’s home page, as well as in other parts of the app, where computer vision capability can eliminate or minimise data entry steps, the statement said.
Users can scan documents directly using their phone camera or upload an image from their gallery, with the app recognising the content and initiating relevant actions automatically, Air India said.
Key assistance features of AEYE Vision include:
Boarding Pass: Scan to instantly add journey details to ‘My Trips’ and check flight and baggage status.
Baggage Tag: Users can scan their baggage tags to keep a track of their checked-in bags. This feature can inform users of when bags are loaded, unloaded, and are ready for pick up at the baggage claim.
Ticket: This feature allows users to scan their tickets to initiate the web check-in process, add the trip to the ‘My Trips’ section, and track flights and checked-in bags.
“Modern-day computer vision technologies based on artificial neural networks have the power to recognise objects and patterns with a degree of accuracy matching or exceeding human perception. This has the potential to eliminate cumbersome data entry from input constrained devices such as the mobile phone,” said Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer, Air India.
The airline is planning to add more features such as baggage dimension check, passport scan, image-based destination search, and augmented reality-based destination details to its app over the next few months, it said.