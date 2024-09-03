Air India Mobile App's New Feature To Give AI-Powered Real-Time Trip Updates

Air India has launched a new feature on its mobile app called ‘AEYE Vision,’ for enhancing passengers' experience with real-time trip updates. The feature will eliminate the need for manual data entry.

With the feature, users can point their phone camera at their boarding pass, baggage tag, or ticket to instantly access relevant trip details within the app, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The feature is accessible on the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app’s home page, as well as in other parts of the app, where computer vision capability can eliminate or minimise data entry steps, the statement said.