Air India Launches A350 Service On Delhi-New York Route

Air India announced on Monday that its flagship wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft will commence operations on ultra-long-haul routes in this year's winter schedule, beginning with the Delhi-New York JFK route from Nov. 1.

Starting Jan. 2, 2025, Air India's Delhi-Newark flights will be serviced by the Airbus A350-900. The Tata Group-owned airline currently has six A350s in its fleet and has placed orders for an additional 34 aircraft.

Air India said it will also offer premium economy class, along with business and economy classes, on these flights.