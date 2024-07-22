Air India Launches A350 Service On Delhi-New York Route
Air India said it will also offer premium economy class, along with business and economy classes, on these flights.
Air India announced on Monday that its flagship wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft will commence operations on ultra-long-haul routes in this year's winter schedule, beginning with the Delhi-New York JFK route from Nov. 1.
Starting Jan. 2, 2025, Air India's Delhi-Newark flights will be serviced by the Airbus A350-900. The Tata Group-owned airline currently has six A350s in its fleet and has placed orders for an additional 34 aircraft.
These routes are currently being operated by Boeing 777-300ER planes.
"This (the introduction of Airbus A350) is a significant leap forward for our US operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement," said Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director at Air India.
Currently, Air India operates flights to five US destinations: New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco, and Chicago. The airline has announced that seats for these flights can be booked via its website, mobile application, or through travel agents.
(With inputs from PTI)