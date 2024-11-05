Air India Lacks Competent Managers, Says P Chidambaram After Flight Delay

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed his disappointment with Air India's passenger service, saying that the change in hands of ownership from the Union government to the Tata Group did not bring any improvements.

The Rajya Sabha member said that he and his co-passengers were cleared for boarding at the gate but were told to wait at the aircraft door. "All passengers on flight AI 540 Delhi to Chennai are standing on the aero bridge for the last 15 minutes," he posted on X.

The former Union finance minister said that he and his passengers started boarding 10 minutes after departure time, adding that no one had any idea as to when the flight would depart.