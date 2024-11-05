Air India Lacks Competent Managers, Says P Chidambaram After Flight Delay
Chidambaram slams Air India after flight AI 540 from Delhi to Chennai was delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed his disappointment with Air India's passenger service, saying that the change in hands of ownership from the Union government to the Tata Group did not bring any improvements.
The Rajya Sabha member said that he and his co-passengers were cleared for boarding at the gate but were told to wait at the aircraft door. "All passengers on flight AI 540 Delhi to Chennai are standing on the aero bridge for the last 15 minutes," he posted on X.
The former Union finance minister said that he and his passengers started boarding 10 minutes after departure time, adding that no one had any idea as to when the flight would depart.
All passengers on flight AI 540 Delhi to Chennai are standing on the aero bridge for the last 15 minutes— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2024
We were cleared for boarding at the gate but were told to wait at the aircraft door
Passengers are just boarding 10 minutes AFTER departure time. No one knows when theâ¦
"I regret that there has been practically no improvement since the management changed hands from the government to the private sector," Chidambaram said. "I can list a number of aspects of flying that can be improved by a competent management. I think Air India lacks competent managers at different levels."
The former finance minister then said that there had been a 40-minute delay in their flight. "AI 540 Delhi to Chennai, scheduled to depart at 20.45 hours, is pushing back at 21.25 hours and will take off shortly."
AI 540 Delhi to Chennai, scheduled to depart at 20.45 hours, is pushing back at 21.25 hours and will take off shortly— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2024
Air India was also recently criticised by Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej who complained about the airline's customer service and delay in providing of that service, recounting how he had to go back and forth with the airline's staff regarding paying the extra dues on his excess luggage, due to the fact that the check-in counter did not accept UPI payments, directing him to a separate one. He was able to finally get his UPI payment done after half an hour.
Another passenger had previously alleged reported having found a cockroach in the omelette served on their flight from Delhi to New York, highlighting critical hygiene issues.