Air India Introduces Twice-Daily Flights On Delhi-London Route

Air India introduces twice-daily flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route following the introduction of its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, its first deployment of the ‘new Air India’ experience on long-haul flights.

Air India will also be introducing on-board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The Tata Group airline also intends to offer premium economy experience and the latest generation seats for economy class passengers.

The Air India A350 cabin would also include a three-class configuration offering full-flat beds in business class and an inflight entertainment system offering over 3,000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by onboard WiFi, said the airline in a press release.