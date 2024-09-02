Air India Introduces Twice-Daily Flights On Delhi-London Route
Air India will also be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route
Air India introduces twice-daily flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route following the introduction of its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, its first deployment of the ‘new Air India’ experience on long-haul flights.
Air India will also be introducing on-board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The Tata Group airline also intends to offer premium economy experience and the latest generation seats for economy class passengers.
The Air India A350 cabin would also include a three-class configuration offering full-flat beds in business class and an inflight entertainment system offering over 3,000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by onboard WiFi, said the airline in a press release.
“The deployment of A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards and to going beyond just meeting customer expectations as we continue to grow and renew our fleet,” said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.
Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes. The A350-900 will replace currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly scheduled flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week.